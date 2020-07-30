Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

TFC traded down $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,712,905. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Truist Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein bought 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.98 per share, with a total value of $379,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 65,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,043.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $152,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,798.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,087 shares of company stock valued at $3,639,169 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

