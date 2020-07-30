Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $57.38 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,287,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370,580 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management accounts for approximately 2.2% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $57,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. City Holding Co. grew its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 49.7% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.50 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.35.

BAM traded down $0.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,147. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a twelve month low of $21.57 and a twelve month high of $45.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $16.59 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 1.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

