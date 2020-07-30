Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $6.03 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 29,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $457,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In related news, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

NYSE:UPS traded up $16.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.14. 1,462,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,026,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $125.31. The company has a market cap of $121.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.38.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $1.06. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $20.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.