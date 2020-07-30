Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $6.37 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.11.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.80. The company had a trading volume of 437,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,238,169. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $41.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.78.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

