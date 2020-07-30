Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $7.91 Million Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 403.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 73.2% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 79.4% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.36. The stock had a trading volume of 155,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,246,881. The firm has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.05. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $127.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

