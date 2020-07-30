Intact Investment Management Inc. Has $81.22 Million Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 179.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,399,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,542,300 shares during the period. Pembina Pipeline makes up 3.0% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Pembina Pipeline worth $81,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,062,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 13,124,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $246,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,218 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 145,709.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,187,660 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184,788 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10,365.8% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,031,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $75,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,804,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $107,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,466. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 52-week low of $10.58 and a 52-week high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.37.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 11.30%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.00%.

PBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.89.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.