Intact Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,700 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Bausch Health Companies worth $11,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 660,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,042,000 after buying an additional 304,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 2,480,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,368,000 after buying an additional 332,014 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $887,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.06.

In other news, Director John Paulson bought 1,628,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850,960.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 948,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 4,618,309 shares of company stock valued at $79,509,247 in the last three months. 12.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BHC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.83. 198,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,939. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 84.58% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Bausch Health Companies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

