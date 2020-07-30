Intact Investment Management Inc. Invests $21.58 Million in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Colliers International Group Inc (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 278,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,578,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Colliers International Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CIGI. Raymond James set a $75.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Colliers International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

Colliers International Group stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,091. Colliers International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $92.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a 200-day moving average of $62.89.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $630.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 22.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colliers International Group Inc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.89%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and internationally. The company offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

