Intact Investment Management Inc. Invests $22.22 Million in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,271,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,218,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Kinross Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.47.

Shares of KGC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,008,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,253,438. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.00. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

