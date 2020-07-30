Intact Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS)

Intact Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 221,900 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Fortis worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortis by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Fortis in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortis by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fortis stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.57. The company had a trading volume of 24,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,025. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. Fortis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.16. Fortis had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on FTS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.38.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

