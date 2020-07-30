Intact Investment Management Inc. Purchases 103,900 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP)

Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,900 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,138,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,782,000 after acquiring an additional 342,920 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1,223.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,243,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,362 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,205,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4,314.0% during the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 885,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 864,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BEP traded down $13.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.22. 1,090,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.70 and a beta of 0.65. Brookfield Renewable Partners LP has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.06.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BEP. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

