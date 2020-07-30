Intact Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,212,572 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 216,600 shares during the quarter. Enbridge accounts for approximately 5.0% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Enbridge worth $132,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 112.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the first quarter worth $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 782.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 33.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.53.

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,566. Enbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $65.03 billion, a PE ratio of 43.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.6021 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 115.00%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

