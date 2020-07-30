Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 112,000 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 112,000 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for 1.9% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Restaurant Brands International worth $51,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 155.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after purchasing an additional 191,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Felipe A. Athayde sold 43,476 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total value of $2,148,149.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,936.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QSR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.15. The stock had a trading volume of 917,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.73.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 76.47%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.24.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

