Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 15,900 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Intact Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Bank of America stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,069,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,684,072. Bank of America Corp has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $215.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

