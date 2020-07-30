Intact Investment Management Inc. Sells 315,400 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 315,400 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal accounts for 2.1% of Intact Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Intact Investment Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Bank of Montreal worth $56,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 295,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,966,000 after purchasing an additional 110,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 936,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,971,000 after purchasing an additional 120,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $16,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

BMO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Bank of Montreal stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $55.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,939. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93. The firm has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.82%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

