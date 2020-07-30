Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Raised by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 3.0% of Chicago Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $51,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.56. 95,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,222. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $101.93.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.85.

In related news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $397,782.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $70,602.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,325 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.