Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) released its earnings results on Monday. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Intevac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 5.37%.

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $6.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $145.16 million, a PE ratio of 29.48 and a beta of 0.85.

In other Intevac news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,547. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVAC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Intevac from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

