Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.3% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,648,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 17,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $261.03. 3,288,312 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,105,012. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $269.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.424 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.