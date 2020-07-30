Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.94. 25,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,613. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

