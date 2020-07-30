Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,773 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $11,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,428,000 after buying an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Shares of RSP traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,613. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.37. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $70.56 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

