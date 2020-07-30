Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $192.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.80 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

ISBC stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.40. 194,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,355,909. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.14. Investors Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.

ISBC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point cut their price target on Investors Bancorp from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

