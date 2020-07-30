IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Tender”

IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$6.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on IPL Plastics from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IPL Plastics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on IPL Plastics from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:IPLP traded up C$3.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.97. 6,498,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,157. The company has a market cap of $542.19 million and a PE ratio of 38.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.98. IPL Plastics has a 52-week low of C$2.83 and a 52-week high of C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.09, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

