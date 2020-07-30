IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) Downgraded by National Bank Financial to “Tender”

IPL Plastics (TSE:IPLP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$10.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$6.00. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on IPL Plastics from C$5.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded IPL Plastics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on IPL Plastics from C$5.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:IPLP traded up C$3.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.97. 6,498,281 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,157. The company has a market cap of $542.19 million and a PE ratio of 38.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$5.46 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.98. IPL Plastics has a 52-week low of C$2.83 and a 52-week high of C$10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.09, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

About IPL Plastics

IPL Plastics Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various packaging solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Large Format Packaging and Environmental Solutions (LF&E), Consumer Packaging Solutions (CPS), and Returnable Packaging Solutions (RPS).

