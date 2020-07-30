Ironwood Financial llc Has $1.47 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 0.8% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 41,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,860,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,010 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 26,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $64.09. 527,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,424,230. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

