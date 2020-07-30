iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,762 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $24,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1,047.1% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.65. The stock had a trading volume of 344,960 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.00 and its 200-day moving average is $67.36.

