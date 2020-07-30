iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Bought by Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.23. 3,015,148 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.