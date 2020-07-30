iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,034 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 0.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.22. 4,191,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.43. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

