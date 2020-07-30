iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Holdings Increased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 369.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,770 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 6.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, hitting $99.77. 629,803 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.22. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.