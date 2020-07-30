iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 517,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,575 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $18.65. 17,278,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,305,393. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.01.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

