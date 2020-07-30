iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 88.3% during the second quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 45,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,516,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,041,000 after purchasing an additional 93,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.25. The company had a trading volume of 62,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,675. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

