iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Personal Resources Investment & Strategic Management Inc. now owns 82,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,836,000 after acquiring an additional 27,003 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $425,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,835,675. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.65. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

