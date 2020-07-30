iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 12.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 4.0% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.16. The stock had a trading volume of 3,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,888. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.91. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $170.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

