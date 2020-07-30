iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 939.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,636 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 8,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.01. 767,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,327. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.73. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.01.

