iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 5.1% of Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.7% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 15,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 17,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,891,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $187.12. The stock had a trading volume of 86,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,321. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

