iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Ironwood Financial llc

Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Ironwood Financial llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $325.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,895,763. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $315.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.51. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

