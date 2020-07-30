iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,582 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 141.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJS traded down $1.82 on Thursday, reaching $124.47. 6,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,129. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.63 and a fifty-two week high of $162.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.78.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.