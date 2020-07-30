IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Given New $62.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. CIBC raised shares of IT Tech Packaging from a sector underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IT Tech Packaging from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ TFII traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,267. IT Tech Packaging has a 52-week low of $15.24 and a 52-week high of $43.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th.

About IT Tech Packaging

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

