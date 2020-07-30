JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their price target on JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. 280,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,023,178. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,441 shares in the company, valued at $23,946.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 158.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 158.3% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

