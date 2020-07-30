John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of JBT stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,898. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day moving average of $87.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.37. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $123.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.35. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 1,051.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 612,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,523,000 after purchasing an additional 559,687 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $24,175,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,574,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,943,000 after acquiring an additional 234,195 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,220,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,639,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,788,000 after acquiring an additional 181,115 shares during the period.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

