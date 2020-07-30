John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.37 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS.

NYSE:JBT traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.71. 2,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,898. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.53 and its 200-day moving average is $87.78. John Bean Technologies has a 12-month low of $56.17 and a 12-month high of $123.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.50.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

