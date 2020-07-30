Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Bought by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 16.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,055,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,627,000 after buying an additional 3,166,330 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,819,000 after purchasing an additional 552,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,963,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,737,000 after purchasing an additional 255,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $248,097,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,949,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,679,000 after purchasing an additional 202,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.42. The stock had a trading volume of 192,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,643. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

