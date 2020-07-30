JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $186.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on V. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.56.
V stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.51. The stock had a trading volume of 396,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,498. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 69,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 17,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 43,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
