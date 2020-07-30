JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $186.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $186.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on V. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.56.

V stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $196.51. The stock had a trading volume of 396,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,845,498. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.49, for a total transaction of $1,340,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,485,404.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total transaction of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 69,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 17,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 43,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,184 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

