Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their add rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Jupiter Fund Management to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 362 ($4.45) to GBX 249 ($3.06) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 169 ($2.08) to GBX 196 ($2.41) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Shore Capital decreased their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 380 ($4.68) to GBX 225 ($2.77) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Jupiter Fund Management to an underweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 200 ($2.46) to GBX 230 ($2.83) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 248.33 ($3.06).

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

Shares of LON:JUP traded up GBX 2 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 233.60 ($2.87). The company had a trading volume of 2,785,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 250.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 274.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 437.80 ($5.39).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 3.38%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.43%.

In related news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 19,180 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.20), for a total value of £49,868 ($61,368.45).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.