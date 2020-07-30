Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) Hits New 12-Month High at $19.36

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 1761969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.32.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a market cap of $534.05 million, a P/E ratio of -144.00 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $6.37 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 41,295 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products.

