Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,749 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 376,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,160,000 after purchasing an additional 16,399 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after purchasing an additional 16,882 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,377. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMB traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $151.37. The stock had a trading volume of 756,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,117. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52-week low of $110.66 and a 52-week high of $152.73. The company has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kimberly Clark from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.10.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

