Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of KGC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 894,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,253,438. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.00.

KGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.47.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

