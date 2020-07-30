Klondike Gold (CVE:KG) Trading Down 14.9%

Shares of Klondike Gold Corp. (CVE:KG) traded down 14.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.32, 243,198 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 145% from the average session volume of 99,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.26.

Klondike Gold Company Profile (CVE:KG)

Klondike Gold Corp., a resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It focuses on the exploration and development of its Yukon gold projects located in Dawson City covering a 553 square kilometers of hard rock and 20 square kilometers of placer claims, including McKinnon Creek.

