Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues Q2 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its second quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.27-1.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $436.6-436.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $415 million.Koppers also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.10-3.40 EPS.

KOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Barrington Research restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koppers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Koppers stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Koppers has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.53. Koppers had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 54.49%. The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Koppers will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert J. Neupaver purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, with a total value of $51,480.00. Insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

