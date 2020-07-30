Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.10-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6-1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Koppers also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.10-3.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

NYSE KOP opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $526.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.89. Koppers has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average of $19.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.53. Koppers had a return on equity of 54.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $436.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koppers will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Corporate insiders own 5.25% of the company’s stock.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

