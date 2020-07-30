Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.10-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.33. Koppers also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.10-3.40 EPS.

Shares of KOP stock opened at $26.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.89. Koppers has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $436.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. Koppers had a return on equity of 54.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Koppers will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KOP shares. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Koppers from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Koppers from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koppers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Koppers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koppers currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.75.

In other news, Director Albert J. Neupaver purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.84 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

