Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 991,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 59,134 shares during the period. Kornit Digital accounts for 3.1% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC owned about 2.42% of Kornit Digital worth $52,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the first quarter worth $33,042,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,942,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,122,000 after acquiring an additional 382,814 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 24.6% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,526,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,988,000 after acquiring an additional 301,043 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 188.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 459,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,446,000 after acquiring an additional 300,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 30.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,112,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,696,000 after acquiring an additional 256,798 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRNT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.65. 2,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,991. Kornit Digital Ltd has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $56.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -643.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $26.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.20.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value added services. It offers direct-to-garment printing systems from smaller industrial operators to mass producers; NeoPigment ink and other consumables; QuickP designer software; and value added services, such as maintenance and support, and professional services.

